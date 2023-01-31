Building work to transform Wakefield’s old Crown Court building into ‘performance space’ due to begin this summer.

The 200 year-old building has been unused for more then three decades but plans are in place to reopen it as part of regeneration plans for Wakefield’s civic quarter.

Leeds-based developers Rushbond plan to turn the building into a multi-use facility.

Members of Wakefield Council’s regeneration, employment and skills overview and scrutiny committee were given an update on the project.

Joanne Hill, the council’s interim service manager for regeneration, said: “We are exploring different uses for that building.

“But we are hoping that it will become a community space.

“We are looking at performance spaces in there was well. We are hoping to start the prep work in May and to start the main work in July.”

The building, on Wood Street, has been derelict since it closed in 1992 and is due to be reopened after being bought by Wakefield Council.

In June last year, Kevin Trickett, president of Wakefield Civic Society, said he was excited by the renovation work which had already taken place after being given a tour of the building.

He said: “The area has been in the doldrums for a while since so many of the buildings in that area have closed.

“The new developments should increase footfall in the area and help local businesses.”

The court was built in 1810 in the neo-Greek style and extended in 1849 and 1850.

Mr Trickett added: “My initial reaction was one of both surprise and dismay.

“Some great work is now going on restoring the building but it was sad to see the damage that had been done by previous developers.

“When the council took the building on it was in danger of collapse. The last time I was in there scaffolding was holding the roof up.

“It was good to see how the work is progressing.

“I think the council has to be congratulated and full marks also have to go to Rushbond.”

In March 2021, Wakefield Council’s cabinet agreed to the regeneration of Wakefield’s historic Civic Quarter into a new neighbourhood, with new homes and new public facilities.

Plans involve converting and re-purposing one of the most historic areas of Wakefield city centre as a place where people can live, work and socialise.

Last month, Rushbond was granted permission to convert the former Wood Street Police Station into 33 flats.