Bulky waste collections suspended in Wakefield as council prioritises household bins

As reflected up and down the country, the council are currently suffering staff shortages due to self-isolation rules and high infection rates across the district, and therefore need to prioritise waste and recycling collections so that these can continue as normal.

Glynn Humphries, Wakefield Council’s Corporate Director for Communities, Environment and Climate Change, said: “We are working hard to ensure that household waste and recycling collections continue as normal.

"By suspending bulky waste collections temporarily, we can deploy staff to the other higher priority waste collections.

Wakefield Council will be suspending bulky waste collections for two weeks from Tuesday, August 3 in order to prioritise household waste and recycling collections.

"I understand that this may cause some inconvenience and I’d like to thank residents for their continued patience and understanding in what continue to be very testing circumstances.”

Residents who have large household items to dispose of can do so at one of the district’s Household Waste Recycling centres, find out more here.

Donating unwanted items can also help the local community, especially those in need, or raise money for charity. Find out how to ‘pass it on’ here.

The council is contacting those that have a bulky waste collection booked to advise them of the temporary changes and to rearrange or receive a full refund.