Bulldozers get to work on Wakefield Fire Station

Work has started on the demolition of Wakefield's main fire station.

The £2.9 million project will see a smaller but more modern station to replace the ageing facility on Brunswick Street.

Deputy Chief for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Dave Walton previously said: “The facilities at the station are tired and it’s difficult to maintain.

“This is an investment in the future and in the heart of Wakefield.

“It will be a smaller site because we have a smaller crew than when the original fire station was built, but there will be no change in the level of cover we have here.

“It’s quite a challenging task beacause we will continue to operate from the station while it it’s being demolished and rebuilt.”

It is hoped that the new station will be completed by August next year.