Bumblebee, Hulkbuster and Star Wars favourites assemble at Trinity Walk
A 1959 Cadillac replica Ghostbuster Ecto1, Transformer Bumblebee and a host of movie characters from Sonic the Hedgehog to Chewbacca invaded Trinity Walk at the weekend, much to the delight of fans.
The cosplay event featuring the very best characters from pop culture decended on the shopping centre on Friday and Saturday, and happily posed for photos with fans of all ages.
‘Star Walk’ featured Ghostbusters Ecto 1 car joined by an 8m tall inflatable Stay Puft marshmallow man, R2-D2, Transformer Bumblebee, Hulkbuster Iron Man, War Machine, Sonic the Hedgehog, a roaming Spinosaurus dinosaur and replica Lightening McQueen car.
And Saturday saw R2-D2 being joined by amazing cosplay characters from different Star Wars troops.
All donations have been donated to the Forget Me Not Children’s hospice.
*Photos Scott Merrylees.