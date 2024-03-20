Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Shop Security Grant Scheme currently offers businesses the grant to make improvements, aimed at preventing crime and deterring anti-social behaviour.

Launched as a pilot scheme in Wakefield city centre and Castleford town centre, the scheme was trialled in areas based on crime data.

The areas were chosen as they showed the highest recorded number of break-ins and acts of vandalism.

One of the first to benefit from the grant scheme was a Wakefield city centre restaurant. Corarima, an Abyssinian restaurant on Cross Street, received funding from the Shop Security Grant Scheme, enabling them to install CCTV cameras and a new alarm system. Asamnew from Corarima with Coun Michael Graham.

From April, this will expand to include Normanton and South Elmsall, based on recent crime statistics. The latest deadline for submission of applications is December 31, 2024.

Coun Michael Graham, said: “We want to do all we can to help our high street businesses better protect themselves against crime and anti-social behaviour.

“It’s a proactive way to make our high streets safer by deterring criminals and also supports our regeneration plans, to improve our city and town centres.”

The scheme offers grants of up to 80 per cent towards the cost of security improvements. To be eligible for grant funding, upgrade proposals must be a minimum of £3,750.

Improvements can include installing security shutters, fitting or upgrading intruder alarms and adding CCTV.

The scheme includes £229,000 of funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. It is a two-year scheme, funded until March 2025 or until all the grants have been allocated.

The scheme cannot pay for retrospective claims, and any security enhancements already made cannot be considered.