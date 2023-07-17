Butties for the footy: Wakefield pubs offering free breakfast butties to celebrate 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Customers can get a free bacon, sausage or Quorn breakfast butty, but only if they say the secret code phrase: “butties for the footy” at the till.

The offer is available at the Walnut Tree on Barnsley Road and Stanley Ferry on Ferry Lane, from 9am until 11am on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday July 23, giving football fans plenty of time to enjoy a hearty breakfast before watching the match across select pubs.

The tournament officially gets underway on Thursday, July 20, with joint hosts Australia (v Republic of Ireland) and New Zealand (v Norway) playing the first two games.

England, who are Down Under for the biggest sporting event of the summer, begin their campaign bright and early on Saturday, July 22 at 10.30am when they take on Haiti.

Fans will be hoping that the side, who achieved tournament glory last year, continue their winning streak and see the competition all the way through to the final in Sydney on August 20.

Sarah Williams, Senior Marketing Manager for Hungry Horse, said: “The tournament is set to be the sporting event of the summer, and we can’t wait to watch our amazing England women’s team go for glory yet again after their incredible and inspiring performance last year.

“To ensure fans are fuelled and ready to support, we’re offering free sausage, bacon or Quorn breakfast butties this weekend. So, if you can’t be down under, then head down to your local Hungry Horse, say the secret code phrase and settle in for the big game!”

