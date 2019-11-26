Buy a gift for a child in need in Wakefield this Christmas

The Ridings Shopping Centre are asking for help from the community to give al children in Wakefield a great Chistmas

The centre have launched their Giving Christmas Tree, decorated with tags representing children who "will not have the Christmas they deserve".

Members of the public are being asked to donate gifts for children in need.

Hundreds of presents have already been donated to the scheme.

Members of the community are being encouraged to visit the Christmas tree at the customer point in the Ridings Shopping Centre, where they will be able to collect a tag with a gender and age.

Presents should be purchased and returned, along with the tag, to the customer point.

All gifts will be shared between charities including the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and Groundworks.