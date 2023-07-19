News you can trust since 1852
Call for new traders as council plans to expand relocated Wakefield city centre market

Wakefield Council has announced plans to increase the number of stalls at the city’s newly-relocated market.
By Tony Gardner
Published 19th Jul 2023, 13:22 BST- 2 min read

It comes weeks after the market was moved from the Cathedral Precint to Teall Street.

The local authority says the move has led to “good feedback” from traders who have reported an increase in customer numbers.

The decision proved controversial, with some business owners sending a petition to the council calling for the market to instead be moved to Brook Street.

Coun Michael Graham (pictured centre), Wakefield Council's cabinet member for regeneration, with market traders on Teall Street. The council has announced that more stalls will be made available to new traders.Coun Michael Graham (pictured centre), Wakefield Council's cabinet member for regeneration, with market traders on Teall Street. The council has announced that more stalls will be made available to new traders.
Coun Michael Graham (pictured centre), Wakefield Council's cabinet member for regeneration, with market traders on Teall Street. The council has announced that more stalls will be made available to new traders.
Michael Graham, the council’s cabinet member for regeneration, said more stalls can now be provided for new traders.

Opportunities are available across all three market days, from Thursday to Saturday.

Coun Graham said: “The market is in a well-established route in the city.

“If you are starting out with a new business or want to expand your current business, why not consider becoming a market stall trader?

“It’s a great low risk, low-cost way to test your business in a friendly, supportive environment.”

Trader Wendy Evans said: “All the traders are delighted we have finally all come together again in a row on Teall Street and Teall Way.

“It is a much better location for footfall, and we’ve had so many lovely comments from passers by saying how much better it looks.

Traders and customers think the move is brilliant and has a better vibe about it – we hope this is onwards and upwards for Wakefield market.”

Traders were moved out of the former market hall, next to the bus station, in 2018, having been there for 10 years.

Many deemed the hall a failure, with stall holders complaining about low footfall.

Business was done on the Cathedral precinct for five years.

The move to Teall Street allows for a new entertainment area to be built in the Cathedral Precinct to host open-air events, festivals and family entertainment in 2026.

Markets in Castleford and Pontefract are also being transformed.

Work in Pontefract is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The work in Castleford should be done by spring 2024.

