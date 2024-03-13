Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The move could involve police working with the local authority to identity the risks faced by local politicians.

Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s deputy leader, said “increasing levels of toxicity” towards politicians is having a “detrimental impact on local democracy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Hemingway has proposed a motion calling for new measures to be put in place in the district to prevent harassment of elected members and staff.

Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s deputy leader, said “increasing levels of toxicity” towards politicians is having a “detrimental impact on local democracy”.

He said: “Prevention, support and responses to abuse and intimidation of local politicians must improve to ensure councillors feel safe and able to continue representing their residents.”

Coun Hemingway, who is also portfolio holder for environment and climate change, has urged councillors to “challenge the normalisation of abuse” and “uphold exemplary standards of public and political debate”.

The motion calls on the council to sign up the Local Government Association’s (LGA) Debate Not Hate campaign

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign aims to raise public awareness of the role of councillors in communities, encourage healthy debate and improve support to people in public life facing abuse and intimidation.

Seven in ten councillors reported experiencing abuse or intimidation during 2022, according to an LGA councillor census.

The motion proposes a series actions including setting up a clear reporting mechanism which councillors can use to monitor and record incidents of abuse.

It also calls for work to take place with police to discuss risks faced by councillors, similar to work done with MPs and other “high risk individuals.”