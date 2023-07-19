Call to ‘completely reject’ Wakefield Westgate station ticket office closure plan

Train companies are pressing ahead with plans to close hundreds of ticket offices at stations across England over the next three years.

David Pickersgill, councillor for Wakefield North ward, said the closures will have “catastrophic consequences” for commuters.

Coun Pickersgill’s motion is to be considered at a full meeting of Wakefield Council on July 26.

Wakefield Westgate station was the third busiest in West Yorkshire before the pandemic and is currently used by over two million passengers each year.

The motion states: “This council believes these closures will impact the most vulnerable in our society, affecting disabled, elderly, and other commuters in the district who require additional support.

“The planned closure of ticket offices is part of a wider industry attack on hard working individuals’ jobs and services, all whilst the private rail companies take in excess of £500m in profits annually.”

The motion calls on the council to show “unwavering support” for transport unions and workers across the district “struggling for fair working conditions, pay and job security”.

It also calls on the government and train companies to abandon the closure plans, both nationally and in Wakefield.

A further demand has been made for a meeting with transport secretary Mark Harper, alongside Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood and union representatives.

Mr Lightwood has already written to the transport secretary urging a re-think of the proposals

Under the proposals, some ticket kiosks would remain in large stations, but elsewhere staff will be on concourses to sell tickets, offer travel advice and help people with accessibility.

The plan has been met with concern from disability groups.

Currently around three out of every five stations has a ticket office, although some are only staffed part time.