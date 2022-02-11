Camera, action....schoolboy's community videos proving an internet hit

James Thompson, who is from Methley and is just 15, was tasked by his school to assemble the short clip to thank key workers during the pandemic in 2020.

And it was such a hit, it motivated the keen teenager to produce dozens of other videos for local businesses which have had thousands of hits.

James, who attends Brigshaw High School in Kippax, said: "Back in April 2020, I decided to lend a helping hand to my school by creating a video thanking the NHS for all of their hard work. The video was a viral hit landing in at over 2,000 views, and I was inundated with support from locals saying how many smiles it brought to faces.

James Thompson's videos are proving popular.

"Ever since then, I've been creating community projects like that, free promotional videos for local businesses, and educational videos for my school too.

"I was in shock at the reaction, I didn’t expect all of the support from everyone, as I was just trying to put a smile on a few faces and lift spirits during lockdown, and on the return back to normality, trying to help out the local businesses that have been struggling over lockdown."

James is now saving up to buy more equipment, while studying for his GCSEs, but hopes to continue making his videos.

He has now been asked to film weddings, events and more promotional videos for local businesses, including this one for a pub in Woodlesford.

He said: "I did it originally to try something new and push myself out of my comfort zone, but it appeared to become something I enjoyed doing so I pursued it, and nearly two years later, here I am still making videos.