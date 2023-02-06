The pair had been out on the streets, prior to being rescued, meaning they needed a trip to the vets for dental treatment and a full body examination.

Unfortunately, the vet discovered an air rifle wound on Chocco's back, leading to the cat requiring surgery to have the pellet removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo have since regained full health and are thriving at the animal charity’s East Ardsley centre.

Chocco and Jacob are looking for a home after their owner passed away.

RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield said: “We are so happy that we were able to help these lovely boys, but this wouldn't be possible without the support and generosity of our supporters.

"Our veterinary costs, medication, and rehoming costs have increased drastically, but we are determined to continue our vital work so we can help more animals in need like Chocco and Jacob!”

To find out more about the loveable duo, or to express interest, visit the RSPCA’s website.