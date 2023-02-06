Can you give these cats a 'purrfect' home: RSPCA appeals to Wakefield people to adopt adorable feline duo after one was shot with an air rifle
Wakefield’s RSPCA branch has appealed to pet-lovers to consider adopting Chocco and Jacob, a pair of cats brought into the charity’s shelter.
The pair had been out on the streets, prior to being rescued, meaning they needed a trip to the vets for dental treatment and a full body examination.
Unfortunately, the vet discovered an air rifle wound on Chocco's back, leading to the cat requiring surgery to have the pellet removed.
The duo have since regained full health and are thriving at the animal charity’s East Ardsley centre.
RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield said: “We are so happy that we were able to help these lovely boys, but this wouldn't be possible without the support and generosity of our supporters.
"Our veterinary costs, medication, and rehoming costs have increased drastically, but we are determined to continue our vital work so we can help more animals in need like Chocco and Jacob!”
To find out more about the loveable duo, or to express interest, visit the RSPCA’s website.