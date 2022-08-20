News you can trust since 1852
Can you help Smokey? Fundraiser for Wakefield dog who needs snout surgery

Smokey’s family is trying to raise £5000 to pay for his cancer treatment.

By Shawna Healey
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 6:00 am

Smokey was diagnosed with cancer in his nose.

His owner, Emma Haley from Crigglestone, said that he will die if he doesn’t get chemotherapy and his snout removed.

She said: “I wouldn’t normally ask for something like this but Smokey, our very loved family dog, has a very aggressive form of cancer in his nose.

Smokey's surgery and chemotherapy is going to cost at least £5,000.

"His pet insurance has been maxed out from CT scans and blood tests that he had already.

"Smokey needs chemotherapy and he needs to have his snout removed, which is going to cost at least £5,0000.

"There is no money left to use for his cancer treatment.

"If he doesn’t get the surgery as soon as possible, the cancer will spread to his brain and he will have six to eight weeks to live.

Smokey is a much loved family dog.

"If he gets the surgery, the vets think they can remove the cancer completely.”

To donate, visit Emma’s Go Fund Me here.

