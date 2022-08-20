Can you help Smokey? Fundraiser for Wakefield dog who needs snout surgery
Smokey’s family is trying to raise £5000 to pay for his cancer treatment.
Smokey was diagnosed with cancer in his nose.
His owner, Emma Haley from Crigglestone, said that he will die if he doesn’t get chemotherapy and his snout removed.
She said: “I wouldn’t normally ask for something like this but Smokey, our very loved family dog, has a very aggressive form of cancer in his nose.
Most Popular
-
1
UK drought: Amazing photos show revealed packhorse bridge at dried-up West Yorkshire reservoir Baitings Dam
-
2
Wakefield's Thornes Park playground upgrade will now feature inclusive swing
-
3
Wakefield murderer who stabbed his son's girlfriend to death in frenzied riverside sex attack released from jail weeks before 25th anniversary of the killing
-
4
Mum says 'evil' killer who stabbed her teenage daughter Rachel Barraclough to death in sex attack 'will do it again' after being released by Parole Board
-
5
Wakefield Man seriously injured following collision with a stolen Mercedes van
"His pet insurance has been maxed out from CT scans and blood tests that he had already.
"Smokey needs chemotherapy and he needs to have his snout removed, which is going to cost at least £5,0000.
"There is no money left to use for his cancer treatment.
"If he doesn’t get the surgery as soon as possible, the cancer will spread to his brain and he will have six to eight weeks to live.
"If he gets the surgery, the vets think they can remove the cancer completely.”
To donate, visit Emma’s Go Fund Me here.