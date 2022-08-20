Can you help Smokey? Fundraiser for Wakefield dog who needs snout surgery

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smokey was diagnosed with cancer in his nose.

His owner, Emma Haley from Crigglestone, said that he will die if he doesn’t get chemotherapy and his snout removed.

She said: “I wouldn’t normally ask for something like this but Smokey, our very loved family dog, has a very aggressive form of cancer in his nose.

Smokey's surgery and chemotherapy is going to cost at least £5,000.

"His pet insurance has been maxed out from CT scans and blood tests that he had already.

"There is no money left to use for his cancer treatment.

"If he doesn’t get the surgery as soon as possible, the cancer will spread to his brain and he will have six to eight weeks to live.

Smokey is a much loved family dog.

"If he gets the surgery, the vets think they can remove the cancer completely.”