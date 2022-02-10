Cancer patient Amanda said thank you to hospice by raising £4,000 in two weeks

Amanda and Andrew Armer

After being diagnosed with terminal cancer in November 2021, Amanda was given six months to live. From the hospital, she was referred to The Prince of Wales Hospice’s specialist care to manage the symptoms of her illness and to provide pain relief.

After a week of care in the hospice, Amanda’s symptoms were manageable. She was able to return home with her husband Andrew, and their two children.

Amanda said: "The support my family and I received was amazing.

"They helped me medically, emotionally and mentally. They were always willing to listen, talk, or just sit and hold my hand, even at 2am. I cannot thank them enough.

"Think about giving a small gift to this wonderful charity, so that they can continue to be there for people in their most difficult times.”

The family were ‘blown away’ by the generosity their friends and family had shown in donating such an incredible amount to Amanda’s fundraising page.

Andrew said: "We were amazed at how many people donated, but it shows how loved she was.

"Amanda was wonderful. She worked with special needs children, sponsored children in India to go to school, and supported our church.”

Sadly, on December 28, 2021, Amanda died at home, at the age of 45.

Although her family suffered a devastating loss, they remain proud of Amanda and what she managed to achieve during the most difficult time.

The Prince of Wales Hospice is grateful to Amanda, her family and her friends for their support.