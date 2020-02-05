Candle lit vigil to be held for missing Wakefield teenager Mateusz Lugowski

The Wakefield community will come together this week to pray for the safe return of missing Wakefield teenager Mateusz Lugowski.

The 16-year-old has been missing from home for two weeks, with extensive searches continuing.

The last confirmed sightings were at 3.14pm on Sunday, January 19, near to Domino's Pizza in the Chantry Bridge area.

New CCTV footage of missing Wakefield teenager Mateusz Lugowski

He was then seen at 3.20pm by two school friends close to the river behind the Evans Halshaw garage.

Despite speaking to his friends, family and witnesses, this is the last confirmed sightings of Mateusz.

Yesterday police released CCTV footage taken on the Arriva 117 bus as he made his way from Lupset into the city centre, shortly before 3pm on January 19, with the hope of it jogging people's memories of that day.

People will be gathering this Friday, February 7, on Chantry Bridge, near the chapel, to light candles and say a prayer.

Candle jars will be provided to anyone attending.

The prayers will take place at 6pm.