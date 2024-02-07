Flowers were left at the pub.

The pub posted on its Facebook page that they are wanting to pay their respects as a team to the tragic event that happened last Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the pub at around 4.45pm on Sunday, January 28, following the discovery of a newborn baby girl in the pub toilets.

Paramedics confirmed the newborn's death, and evidence suggests the baby was stillborn in the toilet cubicle.

The pub will be holding a vigil tonight.

West Yorkshire Police said the mother has since been identified and is receiving the appropriate medical care and is being given ongoing support.

In its post on Facebook, the pub said: “Your life mattered. Even though I don’t know you and even though you’re a stranger to me, you life matters and I care that you were born.”

It went on to say: “We will be holding a candlelight on Wednesday, February 7, at the Three Horse Shoes at 7pm, and would like to share the details with everyone else that would care to join us in saying goodbye to such a precious loss of life.

Flowers left at the pub.

"No words will be spoken, but we would like to take a few moments silence and come together and try and put closure and come to terms with such a tragedy.”

People have left many kind words on the post, saying the vigil is ‘thoughtful’ and a ‘lovely gesture’.

One post said: “Thinking of you all. RIEP beautiful baby with the angels. I do hope your mum gets the help and support she needs after losing you. God bless everyone. A lovely tribute from the staff and customers to you baby.”