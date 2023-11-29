CAP warehouse overflows with generous donations for Wakefield Christmas Hamper Appeal

Once again, generous readers of the Wakefield Express have surpassed themselves for 2023 by donating a mountain of Christmas hampers in support of our annual appeal.

Generous donations in the CAP warehouse

The Wakefield Christmas Hamper Appeal by Chantry Rotary Club, the Community Awareness Programme CAP and the Wakefield Express aims to collect and pack a large number of festive food hampers to be distributed by the Children First organisation.

The Children First Hubs offer a range of services for families who are experiencing difficulties that may include unemployment/financial hardship, domestic abuse and mental or other health difficulties around Wakefield and the Five Towns.

The hampers offer something special to those who need it most. This year is no exception with the need greater than ever before.

As you can see from our picture, the warehouse at CAP was overflowing with hampers generously donated by individuals, organisations and companies around our area.

Kevin Dobson at CAP said: “This year the response to the appeal has been wonderful, with a record number of hampers donated. The mountain we have of finished hampers will now be distributed to the Children First Hubs by volunteers from Chantry Rotary Club who will also be packing additional hampers to ensure we maximise the benefit and reach as many of those families who need our help as possible.”

By the time this edition of the Express hits the news stands most of the hampers will have been delivered to the Hubs, who will be in the process of distributing them to individual families.