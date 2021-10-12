Care home staff in Wakefield and Castleford to receive 5% pay increase in recognition of commitment throughout Covid

All Ideal Carehomes' frontline care staff will benefit from a 5% salary increase.

All hourly paid staff will be given a five per cent salary increase as part of Idea Carehomes £1.5m per annum investment in its team. This is on top of the 2% increase already applied in April this year and takes all salaries above the current real living wage.

All frontline care staff at Newfield Lodge in Castleford and Hepworth House in Wakefield, will benefit from the rise, which will mean over £1,000 extra per year for a Care Assistant before tax, and Ideal Carehomes has put the increase in place as a thank you for their continued dedication.

Managing Director, Stacey Linn, said, “I am so proud of the whole Ideal Carehomes team.

"They put themselves on the frontline throughout the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and were full of courage and commitment at a time when we all knew very little about the virus.

"Our pay rates were already higher than average but this 5% extra is a thank you for everything our dedicated and highly skilled teams have done and continue to do.”

The substantial pay rise comes shortly after Ideal Carehomes organised a glittering internal awards ceremony to celebrate team members who have gone above and beyond in their roles.

It also reflects the ongoing focus on supporting employees who have worked through recent challenging times.

Staff have been given access to onsite counselling services, a wellbeing pathway has been put in place for physical and mental health and each team member received a HERO medal as a keepsake of the role they played on the frontline of the pandemic.

Luan Barlow, a Senior Care Assistant said: “The last 18 months have been difficult to say the least but I have always felt supported and valued. Working in the care sector is a vocation and we don’t do it for money, but to know that you are appreciated by your employer means a lot.”

Stacey added:: “We are a people business and our people are at the core of everything we do.

"It is our job to ensure that they are rewarded for their dedication and commitment via employee recognition and pay but also by supporting them through the tough times.

"As we all welcome a return to our ‘new normal’, our team continues to provide outstanding care for our residents and we will continue to care for our team.”

Ideal Carehomes employ over 1,300 people across 27 care homes throughout Yorkshire, the North West and the Midlands.

All homes which have been inspected by the Care Quality Commission are rated as Good or Outstanding.