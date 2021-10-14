Care home worker Molly, 18, shortlisted for award for her 'warmth and dedication'

Molly Raikes.

Molly Raikes, 18, started her career as a healthcare assistant after caring for her nan and wanting a career where she could make difference and give back.

Now she is in the running to win The Regional Care Home Worker Award for her efforts in the Great British Care Awards 2021.

Molly said: “When I first found out I was very surprised and I never expected it. I have so much to learn and I am working alongside such a great team, they all deserve recognition if you ask me!"

Molly’s nomination highlighted her warmth, hard work and a dedication to the residents at Springfield Grange.

Home Manager Nichola Lindsay said: “Molly is an incredible member of the team Springfield Grange - we could not be more proud of her.

"Molly is what the future of care looks like and it is really great to see”.