Caring and Friendship group to resume at Chapelthorpe Medical Centre in Wakefield

The group will meet at the surgery on Standbridge Lane on September 27 for socialising and sharing ideas on all topics.

It also has guest speakers that give presentations on anything from healthy eating to home security.

On the months with no speaker, the group socialises over a cuppa and members play games such as boccia and Play your Cards Right.

Chapelthorpe Medical Centre.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gill Clayton, practice health champion at Chapelthorpe Medical Centre, said: “It is with pleasure that we are able to announce the resumption of the Caring and Friendship group at Chapelthorpe Medical Centre on Tuesday September 27 at 10am until midday.

"The speaker will be Wendy Jewitt from Wakefield Council Library Services.

"We hope to see friends old and new, you will be met in reception from 9.45am.”

The GPs at the clinic also participate by giving talks.