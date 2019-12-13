Caring cadets send Christmas treats to armed forces abroad

Young cadets from Wakefield Detachment have been busy filling shoe boxes full of Christmas goodies to support the organisation ‘Treats for Troops on Tour’.

The organisation aims to get volunteers to fill morale boxes full of Christmas cheer for our soldiers who are deployed overseas at Christmas time.

Community: Young cadets with their full shoe boxes.

Charlotte Park from Catterick who runs the organisation got in touch with County HQ to ask if any cadets wanted to get involved - and the response has been fantastic.

Wakefield cadets have brought in donations to fill 24 morale-boosting shoe boxes.

Once the boxes are wrapped in festive paper they will be transported all over the world this week to our soldiers serving in the British armed forces just in time to be opened at Christmas.

Apart from the thrill of being involved in such a good cause, this has also been a great way for Wakefield cadets to achieve their Cadet in the Community Army Proficiency Certificate Award.

To find out more about Wakefield Detachment’s donation programme, see www.facebook.com/parkcharTFTOT/.