Cash for Kids looking for 'brave soles' for charity firewalk
A fundraising firewalk is taking place at Hickory’s Smokehouse in Horbury to raise money for charity Cash for Kids next month.
The event which will see participants walk over hot coals will be facilitated by firewalking experts Blaze Firewalking in the grounds of Hickory’s Smokehouse in Horbury on Sunday, October 2 between 10am and 1pm.
Everyone who does the firewalk will receive training and a medal, a free pint of Hickory's Pale Ale or a homemade soda and a free breakfast muffin (bacon, sausage or vegetarian) after their firewalk courtesy of the team at Hickory’s.
Hannah Clark, Cash for Kids fundraising executive, said: “We are a grant giving charity and our region covers West Yorkshire, the Yorkshire Dales, Harrogate and York.
“We help disadvantaged young people and children across these communities by working with grassroots organisations and groups.
“They could be disadvantaged through poverty, illness, neglect or any additional needs.
"Recently, we helped a five-month-old boy who needed support with toys and medical equipment by providing the parents with £366 to purchase the items he needed.
"On Sunday, October 2, we will be hosting a firewalk to raise funds which will be distributed to families in need through grants.
"We ask that all participants raise a minimum of £250, with £125 of it being raised before the event with the remainder generated by the end of the year.
"We’ve got ten firewalkers currently and we aim to get around 14 people taking part in total.”
For more information or to sign up, email Hannah Clark at [email protected]