Dan Voke has been honoured as the top Level 4 construction apprentice in the entire country at the Construction Apprenticeship Awards.

The awards recognise excellence and the achievements of apprentices, providers and employers in the UK Construction Apprenticeships Sector.

Dan, who is studying for his qualification at Leeds College of Building, works as an Assistant Site Manager with Esh Construction on Pemberton Road, a joint development of 82 new affordable family homes in Castleford.

Dan Voke on the job at the construction site

He was named “Level 4 Construction Apprentice of the Year at the national UK Construction Apprenticeship Awards 2022 after being nominated by EN:Able Futures Apprenticeship Manager Hannah Norton.

He was the only apprentice from Yorkshire shortlisted.

She said his leadership skills and commitment “far exceeded anything she had experienced before”, and that “Dan is not only a distinction achieving student, but he also shows natural leadership abilities, championing apprenticeships as a National Apprenticeship Week ambassador, mentoring other apprentices he works alongside, and always achieving a positive impact in his role to maintain the safe and efficient management of the construction site”.

Dan, who lives in Leeds, said: “Winning gives me a great sense of achievement, it supplements what I have accomplished so far in my career. I am really looking forward to my future in the industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Voke received his award, making him the top Level 4 Construction Apprentice in the country

EN:Able Futures Director of Operations Julie Deeley commented: “Everyone at EN:Able Futures is extremely proud of Dan. Winning this national award is a fantastic achievement and recognition of his talents and extra efforts both within his role and to promote apprenticeships more widely.”

Simon Woodward, Operations Director at Esh Construction, added: “Dan is a model example for any apprentice or anyone considering an apprenticeship route. He always strives to go the extra mile and his progress in a relatively short period in his role has been remarkable.

"Each day on site he drives forward safety, quality and productivity. He is a key part of our team and I’m sure a long, rewarding career lays ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad