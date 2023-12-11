News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Castleford back on line as TransPennine reinstates links to York after 50 years

Direct train services between Castleford and York have been reinstated – 50 years after the route closed.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 11th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

From today, Monday, December 11, the second platform at Castleford railway station comes back online, allowing Transpennine Express (TPE) to run services between York, Castleford, Wakefield Kirkgate, Huddersfield and Manchester Piccadilly.

This is the first time since 1970 that the communities of Castleford and York have been connected with a daily direct service, made possible by the recently completed works from the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris Jackson, Managing Director for TransPennine Express, said: “We are honoured to provide the first direct train between Castleford and York in more than 50 years, and we’re delighted that this service, introduced in our December timetable change, will boost connectivity across West Yorkshire.”

Most Popular
The second platform at Castleford railway station is back online, allowing Transpennine Express (TPE) to run services between York – Castleford – Wakefield Kirkgate – Huddersfield – Manchester Piccadilly.The second platform at Castleford railway station is back online, allowing Transpennine Express (TPE) to run services between York – Castleford – Wakefield Kirkgate – Huddersfield – Manchester Piccadilly.
The second platform at Castleford railway station is back online, allowing Transpennine Express (TPE) to run services between York – Castleford – Wakefield Kirkgate – Huddersfield – Manchester Piccadilly.

In addition, Wakefield will have its first daily direct service to Manchester since 2004, and Normanton will also have direct connections to both Manchester and York.

“This significant milestone has been made possible due to the first fully completed passenger infrastructure works as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade,” Mr Jackson added.

“Not only are we able to connect communities, but this infrastructure enables a key diversionary route for TPE, allowing us to keep customers on the move throughout engineering works and other disruption.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “Introducing these new services builds on the significant investment we have put into Castleford Railway Station over the last few years, including a new station building and improved facilities for passengers.

“More trains can only be a good thing – boosting connectivity and opportunities for people in our region.”

Related topics:YorkCastlefordChris JacksonWest YorkshireTracy BrabinHuddersfield