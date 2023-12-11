Castleford back on line as TransPennine reinstates links to York after 50 years

Direct train services between Castleford and York have been reinstated – 50 years after the route closed.

From today, Monday, December 11, the second platform at Castleford railway station comes back online, allowing Transpennine Express (TPE) to run services between York, Castleford, Wakefield Kirkgate, Huddersfield and Manchester Piccadilly.

This is the first time since 1970 that the communities of Castleford and York have been connected with a daily direct service, made possible by the recently completed works from the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU).

Chris Jackson, Managing Director for TransPennine Express, said: “We are honoured to provide the first direct train between Castleford and York in more than 50 years, and we’re delighted that this service, introduced in our December timetable change, will boost connectivity across West Yorkshire.”

In addition, Wakefield will have its first daily direct service to Manchester since 2004, and Normanton will also have direct connections to both Manchester and York.

“This significant milestone has been made possible due to the first fully completed passenger infrastructure works as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade,” Mr Jackson added.

“Not only are we able to connect communities, but this infrastructure enables a key diversionary route for TPE, allowing us to keep customers on the move throughout engineering works and other disruption.”

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “Introducing these new services builds on the significant investment we have put into Castleford Railway Station over the last few years, including a new station building and improved facilities for passengers.