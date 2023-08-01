News you can trust since 1852
Castleford band Sandra’s Wedding release new album

A Castleford pop rock act will launch their new album at a party in Pontefract
By James Carney
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 13:28 BST

Sandra’s Wedding have realesed several albums and received BBC radio play, and have just released a new record titled The Hopeful Boy Replacement Service.

The album will be officially launched at an intimate and almost sold out gig at The Robin Hood's CAT Club in Pontefract on Thursday, August 10.

The band has received praise from The Beautiful South's Paul Heaton, Elbow's Guy Garvey and poet laureate Simon Armitage.

Sandra's Wedding at Castleford Tigers groundSandra's Wedding at Castleford Tigers ground
Sandra's Wedding at Castleford Tigers ground
Over the past six years they have released six years, five albums, two EPs and several singles.

The latest release partly takes the form of a concept album.

A representative for the band said the album was about “the arc of growing older, realising the Great Escape isn't on the horizon and revelling in the banal absurdities of everyday living.

“The idea was to imagine a long forgotten classic ‘kitchen sink’ novel from the 1950's and 60s and a modern stage production of said novel with a contemporary soundtrack. This is that soundtrack.

"Described as ‘maybe the best pop rock album that you will hear this year’ in one review, the new album features a host of collaborators including world renown classical composer Gavin Bryars.”

The album was recorded in York at Young Thugs studios and features guests Anthony Thompson, Gary Hammond, and Hannah Bungard.

Gavin Bryars has worked with Father John Misty and Tom Waits.

Sandra’s Wedding are made up of Joe Hodgson, vocals, Jonny Hughes, guitars, and Luke Harrison, drums.

