Castleford-based disability charity that serves all of Wakefield district is on the hunt for volunteers

Dial Wakefield, a disability charity based in Castleford, is on the hunt for new volunteers to help support some of its vital services.

By Shawna Healey
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

The charity provides disability and carers benefit form filling advice, help with Blue Badge applications, information on welfare rights, drop-in information service, face-to-face appointments, and disability appeal tribunal advice, among other help for its community.

In the past year, the charity has supported people in the Wakefield district to access over £1.6m in disability benefits by helping them fill out disability benefit forms, challenge poor decisions, and supporting them in appeal tribunals.

But with only three members of staff, and four volunteers, the charity is appealing for more helpers to come forward.

Bev Land, Michelle Chreighton and David Francis at DIAL Wakefield are appealing for volunteers.
Beverly Land, manager at Dial Wakefield, said: “We’ve served the Wakefield district since 1984. Since the pandemic, we’ve lost a few of our volunteers and we need to recruit again.

"The volunteers that we have currently have been with us a long time. Quite often, people who have used the service, or friends or family of people who have used the service, want to give something back and help out.

"We cover all age ranges, so anybody of any age can contact us. We give advice and information, and signpost people to other services, if needed.”

All volunteers must be over the age of 18 and will be expected to undergo a DBS check, full training will be provided.

DIAL is based in Castleford but serves across the Wakefield District.
For more information or to register interest in becoming a volunteer, contact Bev Land on 01977 723933 or email the charity at [email protected]

