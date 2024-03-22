Castleford-born Coronation Street star Colson Smith makes it to the final of Celebrity Big Brother 2024

Colson has made it to the final of Celebrity Big Brother 2024. (ITV)

The former Castleford High School pupil, who is also involved with Castleford Cricket Club, has been on TV screens since 2011 after making the role of Craig Tinker his own and has become a much loved character on the soap.

And the 25-year-old has been a hit with fans since he made his entrance to the Big Brother house three weeks ago.

After viewers watched the shock eviction of Bradley Richie in last night’s show, Colson has joined X Factor judge Louis Walsh, presenter Fern Britton, reality personality David Potts, and Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin in tonight’s final.

The Cas lad was in tears when housemates were set a task where they individually sat in a garden area and were allowed to meet loved ones while the other housemates were able to watch the heartwarming scenes on a big screen.

Colson shared his worry that his mum wouldn’t be able to get the day off of work to visit, but was delighted when she proudly appeared.

And it was during the Late and Live spin-off show, familiar faces were shown in a clip, supporting the Coronation Street actor.

Co-star Andy Whyment urged CBB fans to vote for his pal Colson, saying: “"He's had his ups and downs in the house, but I think everyone can see how much of a genuine down-to-earth person he is."

Christine McGuinness added her support saying: “"Hi everyone I'm Christine McGuinness, a very good friend of Colson.

"I am asking you to all peek in, in the house. Please vote for Colson, he's my winner."

Corrie actor Tony Maudsley, who plays George Shuttleworth, also took to X to say: “That's our Corrie boy Colson in the Big Brother Final!! Good lad!!”

In the weeks leading up to the final, co-stars and fellow On the Sofa podcast presenters Jack P Shepherd (David Platt) and Ben Price (Nick Tilsley) have shown their support.

The latest odds on Colson going all the way to be crowned winner are 25/1. Louis Walsh is at 5/2, David Potts at at 4/9 and Nikita Kuzmin at 17/2 and Fern Britton at 35/1.

Big Brother fans are also showing their support for down-to-earth Colson.

On X, one said: “What a beautiful man inside and out you are Colson. My winner.”