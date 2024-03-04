Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been more than five years since the hit reality-tv series Celebrity Big Brother aired on UK TV screens, and as the show returns tonight, the team at OLBG have released initial winner odds from the rumoured line-up of contestants.

Colson,, 25, who plays Craig Tinker in the ITV soap, is said to have impressed ITV bosses after a series of talks and insiders have tipped him to go all the way.

The former Castleford High School pupil joined Corrie in 2011, aged just 13, and has tackled various hard-hitting storylines, including battling OCD and becoming a police officer.

Colson Smith is one of the celebrities rumoured to be entering the Big Brother house tonight.

It’s not Colson’s first time giving reality TV a go, having competed in ITV’s The Games in 2022, battling against the likes of Corrie pal Ryan Thomas.

Off screen, Colson has shed a huge 10 stone after deciding to overhaul his lifestyle during the pandemic.

Colson will join an epic list of names set to enter the house with him during the launch show tonight on ITV.

Among the rumoured names are former X Factor judges Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne, presenter Fern Britton and Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith is also rumoured to be entering the house, along with chef Levi Roots and Real Housewives of Cheshire’s Lauren Simon.

Predicted to win is Ekin-Su Culculoglu at 7/2, followed by Bradley Riches at 4/1, Colson Smith at 5/1 and David Potts at 6/1. Levi Roots is at 9/1.