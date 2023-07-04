Castleford care home celebrates success in latest Care Quality Commission Report

The 75-bed purpose-built care home in Castleford was found to be safe, effective, responsive, and well-led, with a ‘Good’ rating across all inspection areas.

It revealed work to transform the home over the past year had paid off, with inspectors finding that the care delivered was “supportive and caring” and “showed respect and dignity” to those living there.

Monica Thorpe, Regional Director, said: “This positive CQC report has highlighted the effort our teams put in to ensure that all of those living with us have the best quality of life.

Some of the team at Manor Park Care Home, which has been rated "Good" by the CQC

"The atmosphere we want here is a warm and welcoming environment, which we are happy to see has not only been noticed by those staying here and their visitors but has been highlighted in this report.

“I am full of admiration for everyone’s dedication, compassion and professionalism."

To get a picture of how the home runs and the care it offers, inspectors spoke to staff, visiting healthcare professionals, service users and relatives, as well as reviewing records, before finalising its report and making a decision.

The report highlighted that the interim manager and staff promoted a positive culture within the home, stating that those living there, as well as their relatives, spoke positively about the support and care they received.

Specialising in providing nursing, residential and dementia care, Manor Park’s recent inspection report stated that ‘staff knew people's healthcare needs, associated risks and how to manage them.’ It also highlighted that ‘there were sufficient numbers of staff to meet people's needs.’

Monica said: “I am looking forward to making further improvements to the home, taking on the appraisals of the inspectors, and doing even more to better our home. Our team strives to not only be ‘good’ but to be the very best at what they do!”