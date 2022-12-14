Each year, the Salvation Army collects new and unwrapped Christmas presents to distribute to local children who might not otherwise receive one.

This year, staff and residents from Newfield Lodge offered their support by asking their neighbours to donate Christmas toys, which they dropped-off at the home on Brookfield Avenue.

A Salvation Army spokesperson said: “We are very grateful to Newfield Lodge for supporting our Christmas Present Appeal. It makes such a difference to people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford Christmas at all, and to children who wouldn’t have any presents to open at Christmas without it.”

Residents and staff of Newfield Lodge in Castleford recently donated gifts to the Salvation Army

Staff and residents at Newfield Lodge took the gifts to donate to the Salvation Army’s base in Castleford, where they were gratefully received.

Eighty-six-year-old resident Mary Tucker, who is known as Delia, said, ‘Times are very hard for many families at the moment, so by doing this we can give children lovely surprises, make them feel happy, and relieve family stresses.’

Lynn Robinson, the General Manager at Newfield Lodge, operated by Ideal Carehomes, said they were eager to support the community this Christmas.

‘We pride ourselves at Newfield Lodge for being part of our community, and the Salvation Army’s Christmas Present Appeal is a lovely way to help a lot of people.

Newfield Lodge has donated gifts to those in need this festive period in another of their many charity events throughout the year

‘Thank you to everyone who donated this year, we’re so proud to be part of such a generous community.’