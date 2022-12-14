News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Castleford care home gets into the festive spirit donating Christmas gifts to the Salvation Army to help families in need

Residents at Newfield Lodge care home in Castleford visited the Salvation Army to donate a sack full of toys to its Christmas Present Appeal.

By Daniel Camenzuli
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Each year, the Salvation Army collects new and unwrapped Christmas presents to distribute to local children who might not otherwise receive one.

This year, staff and residents from Newfield Lodge offered their support by asking their neighbours to donate Christmas toys, which they dropped-off at the home on Brookfield Avenue.

Hide Ad

A Salvation Army spokesperson said: “We are very grateful to Newfield Lodge for supporting our Christmas Present Appeal. It makes such a difference to people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford Christmas at all, and to children who wouldn’t have any presents to open at Christmas without it.”

Residents and staff of Newfield Lodge in Castleford recently donated gifts to the Salvation Army
Most Popular

Staff and residents at Newfield Lodge took the gifts to donate to the Salvation Army’s base in Castleford, where they were gratefully received.

Eighty-six-year-old resident Mary Tucker, who is known as Delia, said, ‘Times are very hard for many families at the moment, so by doing this we can give children lovely surprises, make them feel happy, and relieve family stresses.’

Hide Ad

Lynn Robinson, the General Manager at Newfield Lodge, operated by Ideal Carehomes, said they were eager to support the community this Christmas.

‘We pride ourselves at Newfield Lodge for being part of our community, and the Salvation Army’s Christmas Present Appeal is a lovely way to help a lot of people.

Hide Ad
Newfield Lodge has donated gifts to those in need this festive period in another of their many charity events throughout the year

‘Thank you to everyone who donated this year, we’re so proud to be part of such a generous community.’

Hide Ad
Read More
Wakefield Council: From bin collections to libraries this is when services will ...
ResidentsCastleford