Each year, the Salvation Army collect new and unwrapped Christmas presents to distribute to local children who might not otherwise receive one.

This year, staff and residents from Newfield Lodge are determined to offer their support by asking their neighbours to donate Christmas toys, which can be dropped-off at the home on Brookfield Avenue.

A Salvation Army spokesperson said: “We are very grateful to Ideal Carehomes for supporting our Christmas Present Appeal. It makes such a difference to people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford Christmas at all, and to children who wouldn’t have any presents to open at Christmas without it.”

Residents at Newfield Lodge care home in Castleford are getting in the spirit of Christmas by helping local families through the Salvation Army’s Christmas Present Appeal.

In mid-December, the residents at Newfield Lodge will take the gifts to donate to the Salvation Army church in Wakefield.

Resident Mary Tucker, 86, also known as Delia, said: "Times are very hard for many families at the moment, so by doing this we can give children lovely surprises, make them feel happy, and relieve family stresses.”

Lynn Robinson, General Manager at Newfield Lodge, is eager to support their community this Christmas.

She said: “We pride ourselves at Newfield Lodge for being part of our community. We have close relationships with all our residents’ families and the wider circle in Castleford.

“The Salvation Army’s Christmas Present Appeal is a lovely way to help lots of children and their families enjoy Christmas and put a smile on everyone’s faces.”

All are welcome to donate new and unwrapped toys to the Christmas Present Appeal.

Please drop all donations at Newfield Lodge care home, Brookfield Avenue, Castleford WF10 4BJ.

For more information, you can contact Newfield Lodge on 01977 524 267, email [email protected] or visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk.