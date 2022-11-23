Each year, the Salvation Army collects new and unwrapped presents to distribute to local children who might not otherwise receive one, allowing them and their families to still give and receive gifts and enjoy Christmas no matter the circumstances.

Staff and residents from Newfield Lodge are determined to offer their support by asking their neighbours to donate Christmas toys, which can be dropped-off at the home on Brookfield Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Salvation Army spokesperson said: “We are very grateful to Ideal Carehomes for supporting our Christmas Present Appeal. It makes such a difference to people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford Christmas at all, and to children who wouldn’t have any presents to open at Christmas without it.”

The care home residents getting into the festive spirit by wrapping the gifts they donate

In mid-December, the residents at Newfield Lodge will take the gifts to donate to the Salvation Army in Wakefield.

Resident Mary Tucker, 86, who is also known as Delia, said: “Times are very hard for many families at the moment, so by doing this we can give children lovely surprises, make them feel happy, and relieve family stresses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager, Lynn Robinson said she is eager to support their community this Christmas.

"We pride ourselves at Newfield Lodge for being part of our community,” she said. “We have close relationships with all our residents’ families and the wider circle in Castleford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festive charity work the care home does brings joy the residents and beneficiaries alike

‘The Salvation Army’s Christmas Present Appeal is a lovely way to help lots of children and their families enjoy Christmas and put a smile on everyone’s faces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

All are welcome to donate new and unwrapped toys to the Christmas Present Appeal. Please drop all donations at Newfield Lodge care home, Brookfield Avenue, Castleford WF10 4BJ.

For more information on donations or just enquiries regarding the care home, you can contact Newfield Lodge on 01977 524 267, email [email protected] or visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad