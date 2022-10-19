Newfield Lodge says it is “proud” to have provided care to the community for 10 years, and is hosting an anniversary open day to commemorate the landmark.

The care home has provided residential and dementia care for 10 years, achieving a “Good” rating by the CQC (Care Quality Commission).

The event, taking place on Saturday October 22, will celebrate the vital work the care home and its staff have done in the ten years they have been open, and will also be a chance to celebrate “a decade of dedication” from some of the staff.

Residents and staff of Newfield Lodge pictured taking part in outside activities during the 10 years the Castleford care home has been active in the community

Doors will be open to the community from 3pm to 5pm. There will be homemade canapes, live entertainment and a visit from the Mayor and Mayoress of Wakefield. Staff and residents are asking their party guests to ‘dress to impress’.

Kitchen manager, Chris Beech, joined the Newfield Lodge team when the care home first opened.

He said, ‘I can honestly say it is a pleasure to prepare delicious meals for our residents and to work at Newfield Lodge.’

Jodie Jarrrat, a care assistant at Newfield Lodge, will also be celebrating her ‘decade of dedication’.

Residents and staff of Newfield Lodge Castleford celebrating their good rating from the Care Quality Commission watchdog

She said: “I have loved every minute of working at Newfield Lodge, I couldn’t imagine myself anywhere else. I love the residents, staff and the relationships we have with families.”

Lynn Robinson, the General Manager at Newfield Lodge, added: ‘We’re so excited to be celebrating ten years of caring for our residents in our wonderful home. I couldn’t be prouder of our care team for everything they do for our home.

‘I’d also like to say a huge thank you to those members of our team who are celebrating their decade of dedication. We sincerely appreciate your hard work and efforts year after year – again, congratulations on achieving this milestone anniversary!’

For more information about the Care Home or the event, visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk, or get in touch with them via their Facebook page.