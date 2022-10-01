News you can trust since 1852
Castleford care home wows judges In gardening competition

A Castleford care home has been selected as a finalist in the ‘Ideal Carehomes’ Gardens In Bloom competition for West Yorkshire, after judges were impressed by the “bright and bold” colours selected by the residents.

By Daniel Camenzuli
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 11:00 am

Newfield Lodge Care Home at Brookfield Avenue was selected by judges for the annual competition following the work put in by residents and volunteers to transform the garden into a “vibrant and beautiful space”, according to judge Lisa Harding.

Lisa went on to say that Newfield Lodge have done a “fantastic job” creating the “perfect place to relax and take in the surrounding flowers”.

The residents created a feature wall which they painted and decorated themselves, as well as decorating a new seating area with fairy lights and colourful bunting, which according to judges add “colour and texture” to the garden.

The garden that has taken Newfield Lodge, Castleford, to the finals of Gardens in Bloom contest.

Ninety-three-year-old resident Jean Briggs said: “We’re very proud to have been chosen to go through to the finals – the garden really represents our love”.

Lynn Robinson, the home manager of Newfield Lodge, said she was “over the moon” at the care home being selected.

She added: “The wonderful efforts taken by our residents and care team have really brought the garden to life”.

On October 22, Newfield Lodge will be open to the local community to celebrate their tenth anniversary, with the public able to come and celebrate the work the care home does for people with dementia or in need of residential care.

Residents and care workers all worked together on the garden at Newfield Lodge, Castleford

More information about Newfield Lodge can be found at www.idealcarehomes.co.uk.

