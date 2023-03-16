Joined by rugby players and founders of Talk Your Walk support group - Jesse Sene-Lefao, Quentin Laulu Togaga'e and Peter Mata’utia - the Newfield Lodge staff members were given a certificate, flowers and a gift from the care home.

One staff member celebrating her tenth year at Newfield Lodge is Jodie Jarratt, who joined the team as a care assistant and soon progressed to be a senior carer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Jodie has learnt various roles in the home, from care management to domestic duties.

Jodie Jarrat and Karen Hughes at the event with special guests Jesse Senne-Lafao, Quentin Laulu Togaga'e, and Peter Mata’utia.

She said: “I have loved every minute of working at Newfield Lodge, I couldn’t imagine myself working anywhere else.

"I love my team-mates, our residents and their family members, who all make our home such an amazing place to work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pauline Waite, the head housekeeper at Newfield Lodge, is another marking her “Decade of Dedication”.

Pauline became part of the team as head housekeeper when the home first opened in 2012 and hasn’t looked back since.

The staff at Newfield Lodge have been celebrating the 10 years of service of some staff and the hard work they have done

She said: “Every single day is different, challenging and rewarding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s a fantastic atmosphere in our care home; the people working here and the residents we care for make Newfield Lodge a warm and welcoming place.”

Taking to social media, Jesse congratulated the staff members, saying: “Your hard work and dedication have made a significant impact on Newfield Lodge for the past ten years.

“Congratulations on this milestone, you guys are the ‘gift that keeps giving’.”

Lynn Robinson, general manager at Newfield Lodge, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of our team for everything they do for our home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to our team members who are celebrating their ‘Decade of Dedication’.

"We sincerely appreciate your hard work and efforts year after year – again, congratulations on achieving this milestone anniversary!”