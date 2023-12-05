Castleford Civic Centre set to be sold off as council looks to plug £35m funding gap

Castleford Civic Centre looks set to be sold off by Wakefield Council as it looks to make £35m of budget savings.

The disposal of the building is part of a range of proposals outlined by the local authority to save money over the next financial year.

A report to senior councillors outlines £16m of proposed savings across a range of departments, including adult and children’s social care, highways and arts and culture.

The document says £3.5m can also be saved by not replacing vacant council roles.

Further cost cutting measures could include the restructuring of departments and senior management.

The report to cabinet members says: “Castleford Civic Centre has been identified as an under-utilised property and consideration should therefore be given to the disposal of this site.

“Upon disposal this will result in a capital receipt for the council.”

Last year, the council said it was considering a temporary closure of the centre, along with other “minor” municipal buildings, as it faced a £5m hike in heating costs.

The centre, on Ferrybridge Road, was opened in 1970 as a purpose-built auditorium featuring two large function rooms.

The main Assembly Hall has capacity for 700 people and has been a popular venue for shows, concerts and weddings.

The report says using the council’s reserves are at risk of being “fully eroded” unless savings can be made.

It adds: “In developing savings and efficiency proposals, the intention has been to minimise, as far as is possible, the impact of funding cuts on the delivery of our priority services and to protect jobs.”

Cabinet members have been recommended to approve the proposals when they meet on December 12.

Consultation will then take place during January before being put to full council for approval.

In October, a full review of fees and charges for council services was launched as the authority predicted a £35.6m budget shortfall for 2024/25.

The funding gap over the five-year period to 2028/209 has been put at £86m.

Council leader Denise Jeffery warned that “difficult decisions” lie ahead in order to balance the books.

All council employees were sent a “letter of reassurance” over the local authority’s financial position.

The reassurances came after Birmingham City Council declared itself effectively bankrupt by issuing a section 114 notice to signal that it does not have the resources to balance its budget.

Kirklees Council announced a freeze on all essential spending to avoid a similar fate.