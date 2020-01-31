Castleford club forced to close as court refuses appeal

A social club that was stripped of its licence following a number of violent altercations has lost its appeal and has finally shut.

The Castleford Ex Services on Powell Street was told in July last year that it was having its licence revoked by Wakefield Council after a committee member attacked a drinker.

The club was permitted to remain open while an appeal was lodged, but the decision was taken at Leeds Magistrates’ Court last week to refuse the application. A sign on the door now says the club is shut.

Formerly the Royal British Legion, the club had been warned in 2018 after an incident in which a drinker was glassed. The club’s committee was ordered to tighten up on security and procedures.

But two more outbreaks of violence occurred, first in December 2018 in which a man was left with a broken cheekbone.

Then in March of last year a man was punched to the floor by a committee member and stamped on.

CCTV screened at the licensing committee meeting that followed showed the horrific attack, and the bar area being tidied up around the man who lay in a semi-conscious state on the floor and covered in blood.

The club was criticised for not contacting the police, failing to preserve the scene and failing to administer first aid to the victim straight away.

The licensing committee deemed that the club’s actions had “fallen way below the standards required” and that there was “no other step appropriate” than to revoke their licence.

Wakefield Council spokesman Glynn Humphries said this week: “The court recognised the council had already added more stringent operating conditions to the licence in 2018.

“Since then, the club has continually failed to take appropriate action when incidents of disorder have occurred.

“This sends out a message that we never tolerate violence in our district.”