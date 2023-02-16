Castleford College will hold the next free training roadshow of the Original Equipment Suppliers Aftermarket Association (OESAA) on Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25.

The association aims to strengthen the skills of today’s technicians and support the education of the next generation.

Gareth Mitchell, curriculum development manager for Automotive at Castleford College, said: “We need to inspire the younger generation and anyone who is interested in working in the automotive industry by dispelling the myth that this industry is not what it once was.

Professionals from across the automotive industry will gather to take part in a range of interactive sessions at Castleford College next weekend.

“It has evolved and it’s now an extremely technical industry which requires an abundance of individual skills. By hosting OESAA Academy Live at Castleford College, it allows education and automotive to merge together to better the industry.

“This allows the sharing of information and best practice, not only to industry personnel but to our students who are the future of the automotive industry.”

Brembo, DENSO, HELLA, Laser Tools, Schaeffler and VARTA UK are confirmed to take part in the event, where experts from the companies will highlight their latest technologies and products, as well as offer best practice techniques to members.

Brembo will focus primarily on the various technological advancements of braking and whether traditional servicing methods are still valid, whilst DENSO will present the latest on glow plugs.

Schaeffler REPXPERT, Andy Vaux, will also deliver a masterclass in INA engine systems and experts from Laser Tools will also be present and will open the doors to their always-popular tech van, showcasing the brand’s vast array of specialist, innovative tools.

OESAA Chairman, Nigel Morgan, said: “The OESAA roadshows allow the two-day events to focus on young people, apprentices and those working in the industry. This includes teachers as well as business owners.

"One thing that is evident is the ‘want’ for information and knowledge from everyone I’ve spoken to. It’s great that OESAA members are taking time out to facilitate these events.

“As an organisation, we have consistently demonstrated our commitment and passion in bolstering the technical and business acumen of technicians.

"Autoinform Live, whether hosted in the UK or Ireland, is always a well supported event, but we are now ready to expand and take this successful model on the road – inspiring both apprentices and working professionals.

"I urge technicians of all ages and experience levels to seize the moment, take the opportunity that’s in front of them and sign-up to our roadshow.”

The roadshow comes as the Automotive department at Castleford College has recently launched a range of new Institute of Motor Industry (IMI) approved Electric and Hybrid vehicle courses.

With courses available from Level 1 up to Level 4, the programmes are designed to provide individuals and professionals with the knowledge and training needed to work with Electric and Hybrid vehicles safely and efficiently.

The event is open to the public and will run from 9am for breakfast and registration, with training starting at 10am.

To register your interest in the event, please visit: https://www.oe-suppliers.org/oesaa-academy-live-register-here.

