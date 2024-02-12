Castleford College staff ride more than 400 miles for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Stephanie Maynard, the West Yorkshire Community Fundraiser from Yorkshire Air Ambulance presenting Castleford College staff with their cheque

Their latest ride started at the college with the team making their way to the east coast, covering seaside towns Bridlington and Scarborough.

Andy Kitchen, Lecturer in Engineering and Automotive, said: “The team of riders consists of staff from all areas of the college, with many of us keen motor cyclists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Between us, we have ridden more than 400 miles to fundraise for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

"The charity is special to us all as it does so much to help bikers across the Yorkshire area and the wider community and that is why we plan to make this an annual charity ride.”

Additional Learning Support Officer, Claire Coppin, took part in the challenge to show her support for Yorkshire Air Ambulance after she was airlifted to hospital by Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s crews following a road traffic incident in 2006.

Claire Roberts, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “Castleford College’s donation is a real lifesaver. It will help us provide a rapid response emergency service to five million people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On average, our crews respond to around 1,700 incidents each year – that’s nearly five missions a day across Yorkshire.

The team of riders consists of staff from all areas of the college.

"Thanks to generous donations such as this, we now have plans to improve our service by expanding our fleet to include a third helicopter and employing our own Technical Crew Members.