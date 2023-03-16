News you can trust since 1852
Castleford: Country’s oldest Naval Association announces new President at annual general meeting

Castleford & District Naval Association announced its new president at it’s annual meeting.

By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 16th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 17:26 GMT

Over 30 members attended the AGM where serving Royal Navy Commander Rob Herrington accepted the committee’s invitation to become the Associations new President, taking over from Bob Smith.

Commander Herrington presented Honorary Membership Certificates to four of the Associations life members who have shown dedication and commitment over many years.

The Association is the oldest Naval Association in the country. They meet at noon every third Sunday of the month at the Liquid Spirit, Powell Street, Castleford and welcome serving & form members of the RN, Royal Marines, Merchant Navy, Sea Cadets and anyone that has a connection to the Navy such as a former relative.

The members of the Castleford & District Naval Association in their 2023 membership photo
For further details about the association, contact chairman Gary Day at [email protected]

From right to left: Alan Bromley, Jean Spedding, Commander Rob Herrington, Reg Levine and Judy Shaw (receiving the award on behalf of retiring President Bob Smith).
PresidentRoyal NavyAGMCastleford