Over 30 members attended the AGM where serving Royal Navy Commander Rob Herrington accepted the committee’s invitation to become the Associations new President , taking over from Bob Smith.

Commander Herrington presented Honorary Membership Certificates to four of the Associations life members who have shown dedication and commitment over many years.

The Association is the oldest Naval Association in the country. They meet at noon every third Sunday of the month at the Liquid Spirit, Powell Street, Castleford and welcome serving & form members of the RN, Royal Marines, Merchant Navy, Sea Cadets and anyone that has a connection to the Navy such as a former relative.