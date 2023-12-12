Castleford couple issue crucial travel insurance warning as husband seriously injured in Zante crash

The compelling story of Mark Jepson and his wife Carol gained widespread attention when their holiday insurance failed to cover their medical fees, additional accommodation and travel expenses after a serious crash that left Mark seriously injured.

The couple, from Allerton Bywater, were on holidaying in Zante in July of this year and hired a scooter to explore the island.

Despite having over 40 years of experience in the saddle, acquiring his motorbike licence in 1983, an unexpected accident occurred whilst manoeuvring a bend at 20mph, tossing the couple into the middle of the road and leaving Mark with serious injuries.

Recalling the accident, Mark said, "We were driving away from a monastery and after about half a kilometre we were going round this sweeping bend and because I’m used to riding bikes, I’m always looking for potholes and hazards.

Mark Jepson, a survivor of a harrowing motorbike accident on the Greek island of Zante earlier this year, and wife Carol.

"I didn’t see anything but suddenly the front end tucked, and we were off in a matter of milliseconds. It was surreal.”

The crash left Mark with life-threatening injuries, including broken ribs, a fractured scapula and a punctured lung, leading to subcutaneous emphysema. Fortunately, Carol sustained comparatively minor injuries.

Doctors at the Greek hospital recommended that the couple approach their insurance company to arrange medical repatriation back to the UK.

However, they were shocked to learn that their insurance was void, following a clause on page 81 of their insurance policy, explaining they were only insured to ride a 125cc bike, unlike the 200cc bike they had hired.

Despite Mark's medical expenses being covered by his GHIC card, the couple encountered substantial costs for Carol’s accommodation, food, travel to and from the hospital, as well as their flights home.

Consequently, they resorted to crowdfunding through GoFundMe, and raised an astonishing £22,455.

Mark and Carol are now committed to raising awareness about the often-overlooked loopholes in holiday insurance policies, emphasising the importance of thoroughly reviewing documents to ensure adequate coverage.

As part of their mission, they are scheduled to appear on 'Rip Off Britain' on BBC in January, with the goal to prevent others from encountering similar circumstances.

Mark and Carol have generously donated £6,640 to Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA).

Grateful for the support they had received Mark and Carol decided to donate remaining funds of £6,500 to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Mark said, "We have been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of people who supported us during this difficult time.

"Yorkshire Air Ambulance plays a crucial role in saving lives, and we wanted to express our gratitude by donating the remaining funds from the campaign.

"It's our way of giving back and helping others who might find themselves in similar circumstances. We are thankful for the support we received and glad to contribute to such a vital cause."

The couple recently visited the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Nostell Air Base to present the crew with a cheque for the funds they had donated, thanking them for their work across the region.

Critical Care HEMS Paramedic, Stewart Ashburner-Mcmanus, said: "I am pleased to hear that Mark has made a full recovery as it sounds like he was in some serious trouble at the time of the accident.