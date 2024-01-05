Castleford couple welcome beautiful, bouncing baby boy born on Christmas Day
There was a special delivery for Jamie-Leigh Byrne and Alex Smith on Christmas Day – their bundle of joy, Ronnie.
Baby Ronnie Peter Smith was born at Pinderfields Hospital on Christmas Day weighing 8lb 12oz, the first baby for Jamie-Leigh, 32 and Alex, 27, from Castleford.
First-time mum, Jamie-Leigh said: “Peter is his middle name after Alex’s late grandad
"He is the first baby for both of us.
"We would like to thank all the staff who helped us deliver him, especially our midwife, Pat, in the hospital and Chloe who was our midwife throughout the pregnancy.”
Jamie-Leigh is now recovering well after her C-Section delivery.
"We’re all very much in love and in our own little bubble at home.”