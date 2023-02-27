Castleford couple's holiday terror after balcony fall leaves boyfriend needing life-saving operation

Shauna May and her boyfriend Kieran Martin, 23, were 10 days into their three-week holiday in Thailand when disaster struck.

Just 10 days into their three week dream holiday, Kieran, a personal trainer, fell from the couple’s hotel balcony, falling three floors, suffering an open book pelvic fracture, which caused internal bleeding.

After the traumatic accident, the couple had to get a speedboat from Phi Phi to Phuket so he could receive a lifesaving operation at Bangkok Phuket Hospital to stop the internal bleeding and stabilise his pelvis.

Shauna said: “Without the work of the hospital in Thailand, the situation could have been much more grave.

"He currently has external pelvic fixations and cannot move from a laying down position. He needs a second operation to insert internal fixations before he can start the long recovery process ahead before he will be able to sit on a flight to get home.”

Doctors have advised that they need to fly home by air ambulance, however they have been quoted a cost of between £170,000-£250,000, without any help from their insurance.

Shauna said: “Unfortunately nobody is in a position to be able to afford this. Eleven days post-accident and after an exhaustive and tiring fight with the insurance company, where they are trying to get themselves out of the claim, we are yet to receive a single penny to help.

Kieran fell three floors and suffered an open book pelvic fracture which caused internal bleeding.

“We are now stuck in Thailand with no hope and rising hospital bills, we cannot keep up with the payments or afford to get home.

"Kieran’s family has exhausted their savings on medical bills, the hospital are pressing for payments and we are no closer to getting home. The more delayed the second operation gets, the higher the risk of infection or further health implications.

"We are desperate to get his operation done so we get home to our families before he can start his rehabilitation process to learn to walk again.

"Kieran is a personal trainer, his life and passions revolve around the gym and his mobility being restored as soon as possible is vital for his career, physical and mental well-being.

Kieran and Shauna were enjoying their dream holiday when disaster struck.

"I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. My heart is broken seeing the person I love the most suffer like this.

"His family and I are trying our best but our efforts are falling short and we need help to get home. Any help would be so greatly appreciated, as we are feeling at a loss.”

So far, more than £16,000 has been raised on a Just Giving page, set up to help the couple raise £100,000 to fly Kieran home and has more than 1,000 supporters.

The fundraising has been supported by Nuffield Health Gym Wakefield, where Kieran works as a wellbeing personal trainer

In a Facebook post, the gym said: “Many of you will know and will have seen Kieran around the club offering his support and teaching classes. Any gesture no matter how small is really appreciated.”