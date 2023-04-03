Castleford dad lives on diet of Easter eggs and has eaten more than 200 already this year
Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs - and has already eaten more than 200 this year.
Ashley Kean, 30, says he can only digest chocolate, mashed potato, Yorkshire puddings and fruit.
So, from January to April each year, he gorges on Easter treats - at a cost of hundreds of pounds.
Ashley, a sales assistant from Castleford, reckons he eats between three and six eggs a day.
But he admits he does get sick of them - and wishes he could eat a normal diet.
The dad-of-two says his strange habits started when he was a baby and have continued into adult life.
He has been to see the doctor about it, but was told everything was 'normal' - leading him to think it could be psychological.
Ashley said: "My diet is quite boring and not something I enjoy.
"I can't have meals with my two kids so we can't go out for family meals and stuff like that.
“It is massively frustrating, especially at Christmas.
"From the start of January through to April I eat over the 250 Easter eggs.
"It averages out between three and six a day depending on how hungry I get.
“It’s like the best part of the year for me. I eat a lot of the £1 Easter eggs and spend a lot of money on them.
Ashley says that he threw up every time he tried a new food as a baby, as he was being weaned off milk.
He has now developed a severe aversion to trying new foods due to the fear he will again be sick.
Despite visiting numerous doctors over the years, no one has been able to identify the issue
Ashley says he even requested a ‘full-body MOT’, expecting that his diet had left him with health problems.
But all his results came back showing full health.
One possible diagnosis is Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, Ashley says - a condition characterised by the person avoiding certain foods or types of food.