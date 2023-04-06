Twenty-six years later the campaigner from Castleford runs a support group for people with the condition with more than 2,000 members from Pontefract to Vietnam.

Her No Cause, No Cure, Epilepsy Awareness Facebook group gives people living with the condition a place to discuss what they are dealing with and people who know someone with epilepsy advice to support them.

And it’s attracted some high profile supporters.

Chloe Milburn runs an online support group for fellow epilepsy suffers. Picture Scott Merrylees

Chloe, 32, said: “It's an amazing feeling to help to connect people. It's one of my biggest achievements in life.

“Even though having epilepsy is one of the hardest things in my life, it has shown I can help others.

"I wanted to let people know if they know anyone with epilepsy then there is support out there.

“Knowing there's other people out there that know who understand what you're going through is a great support system.”

Chloe, who grew up in Pontefract before moving to Castleford, hoped the group could offer help to people in a way a group like Andys Man Club has helped.

She said there have been several ages she’s spoken to people

The group has also attracted support from celebrities around the world who have backed the group.

Chloe can list Barry Pearl from 1978 Grease, Shaun Malone from Channel 4’s Gogglebox, musician Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim), Good Morning Britain’s Dr Amir Khan, and Vanessa Feltz among those who have sent messages or videos of support to the group.

Hannah Byczkowski, winner of the BBC’s recent reality TV hit The Traitors and Nick Edwards from Britain’s Got Talent.

The group was initially something that was just Chloe with family and friends but she later decided to make it public.

It includes information like how to put someone in the recovery position if they become unwell.

The group now includes members from as far and wide as South Africa, Nigeria, Australia, Algeria, Pakistan, Botswana, Kenya, Ireland, Morocco, Uganda, Germany, Cameroon, Zimbabwe Ghana and Malaysia,