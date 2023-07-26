Castleford families invited to pop in and pick up a packed lunch during school holidays

Newfield Lodge care home is hoping to help local families during the school holidays by handing out nutritious packed lunches for the little ones.

Every Friday between July 28 and September 1, children are welcome to pop in and pick up a lunch with sandwiches, fruit, juice, and some tasty treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newfield Lodge General Manager Lynn Robinson, said: “School holidays can be a tough time for parents.

Newfield Lodge care home is hoping to help local families during the school holidays by handing out nutritious packed lunches for the little ones.

"Finding activities to keep the kids occupied can quickly become a big expense, so we hope that our packed lunches will provide some support and reassurance for families who want to make the most of their time together this summer.”