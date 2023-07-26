News you can trust since 1852
Castleford families invited to pop in and pick up a packed lunch during school holidays

A Castleford care home is offering a helping hand to families this summer by inviting them to pop in and pick up a packed lunch.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read

Newfield Lodge care home is hoping to help local families during the school holidays by handing out nutritious packed lunches for the little ones.

Every Friday between July 28 and September 1, children are welcome to pop in and pick up a lunch with sandwiches, fruit, juice, and some tasty treats.

Newfield Lodge General Manager Lynn Robinson, said: “School holidays can be a tough time for parents.

Newfield Lodge care home is hoping to help local families during the school holidays by handing out nutritious packed lunches for the little ones.
"Finding activities to keep the kids occupied can quickly become a big expense, so we hope that our packed lunches will provide some support and reassurance for families who want to make the most of their time together this summer.”

To reserve a packed lunch, call Newfield Lodge by Thursday each week on 01977 524 267, or email [email protected]

