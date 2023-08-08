Mark Jepson, from Allerton Bywater who works in both Pontefract and Castleford as a cleaner for J H Jepson & Sons, and his wife, Carol, were on holiday on the Greek island two weeks ago when they went motorbiking.

The scooter was only travelling at around between 20mph and 25mph when Mark, with Carol on the back, took a sweeping bend and skidded into the road.

The couple came off the bike and Mark, who is a keen scooter enthusiast, broke several ribs, fractured his scapula and punctured his lung, resulting in a subcutaneous emphysema.

Carol suffered cuts and bruises.

Mark and Carol’s son, Tom, said: "Although this accident could have been fatal, thankfully two paramedics who were on holiday drove by at the right time and took them to the hospital immediately as he could not wait for an ambulance.

“While my dad is currently in hospital receiving treatment, he has been informed that he will not be able to fly for a period of at least three weeks.

"After this time has elapsed, the risk is still high if he was to fly home due to the nature of his injuries.

“My mum has remained with him, because nursing staff in Greece don't take on as much responsibility as nurses in the UK, and in Greece it is considered normal practice for relatives and friends to carry out basic housekeeping for the patient.”

Mark and Carol took out some holiday insurance but it has been declared void, since they were only insured to ride on bikes of up to 125cc, and the bike they rented was 200cc.

“Although they did take out a travel insurance policy to protect themselves for up to £15m when unthinkable accidents such as this occur, it has since transcended that on page 81 of the 86 page insurance policy agreement that cover is only valid on bikes upto 125cc and the bike that was rented was a 200cc,” Tom added.

"In dad's words, he ‘doesn't want to be a charity case’ but my parents now face the unexpected expenditure of an unknown amount as they will now need to cover the cost of mum's accommodation and travel expenses to and from the hospital – 18km each way – while dad recovers, along with their transport back home once he is well enough to travel.

"Oh, and the cost of bananas for my dad too, to go with the hospital provided custard that he's currently eating for his breakfast.

"The doctor did recommend that dad needs an air ambulance to get back home for the small sum of £36,000 to be transferred to a local hospital.

"Any monies donated would be greatly appreciated to help them along while my dad recovers.

"All surplus funds to what they require will be donated to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, who attend bad motorcycle accidents as part of their services.”