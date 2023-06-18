Neil ‘Bully’ Bond will saddle up for a journey from Premier League team Nottingham Forest to League Two club Bradford City’s ground in memory of Matthew Hollingworth, who was just 22-years-old when he died from osteosarcoma – the most common form of bone cancer in children and young adults.

Neil is a close friend of the Hollingworth family and is hoping to pedal in the funds as part of their £30,000 charity appeal.

Proceeds raised from the bike ride next month will be donated to the Matthew 22 Fund for the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

Neil, who is a big Bantams’ supporter, said the starting point of the ride was a fitting tribute to Matthew, who was a loyal Nottingham Forest fan and season ticket holder prior to his death.

“After being diagnosed with bone cancer, Matthew did not sit down or wallow. He stood proud and faced it head on,” he said.

"When anyone mentions Matthew’s name, it is with pride and kind words. There is no community without unity, and so I’m calling on the football communities to help raise vital funds and ensure that future patients do not suffer as he suffered.”

Neil is aiming to finish the challenge back in West Yorkshire at his beloved team’s Valley Parade stadium, home of Bradford City, on July 1.

The ride on Saturday July 1 will help the Matthew 22 foundation, which raises money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust in memory of family friend Matthew Hollingworth, pictured, a Nottingham Forest supporter

The Bone Cancer Research Trust was established in 2006 and is now the leading charity dedicated to fighting primary bone cancer.

The charity’s mission is to save lives and improve outcomes for people affected by primary bone cancer through research, information, awareness, and support.

Kate Connor, Regional Relationship Manager at the Bone Cancer Research Trust, said: "Neil's incredible efforts are so inspiring.

"His support of the Matthew 22 Fund will go such a long way for bone cancer patients and their families.

"We here at #TeamBones HQ wish him the best of luck with his challenge. We know you will conquer it.”

After experiencing pain in his left shoulder, which was initially misdiagnosed as muscle damage, an X-ray revealed that Matthew had an osteosarcoma tumour growing inside his arm.

He received rounds of gruelling chemotherapy and was told that removing the tumour was impossible due to its location, and the only option left was to amputate his arm.

Sadly, a routine scan in September 2021 showed tumours in his lungs.

Matthew passed away on February 16, 2022, with his family by his side.

After his death, Matthew’s family donated his body to medical science.

Neil reflected on this as Matthew “still trying to help everyone even through his passing” with a “great act of kindness”.

If you would like to show your support, please visit Neil’s JustGiving page:

For more information about osteosarcoma and the signs and symptoms please visit the Bone Cancer Research Trust’s dedicated and accurate information resources:

