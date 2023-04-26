Run by mother-and-daughter, Jill Campsill, 49, and Bethany Campsill, 26, the Glasshoughton-based Castleford Hedgehog Rescue is a non-for-profit sanctuary that takes in lost, ill or injured hedgehogs.

Hedgehogs are nocturnal, meaning it is usually a bad sign when one is spotted during the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill and Bethany rehabilitate the woodland creatures by feeding the animals and administering medication, when needed, before releasing them back into the wild.

Gemma Lewis, Jak White and Beth Campsill at a new Hedgehog rescue centre that has opened in Castleford. Picture Scott Merrylees

And they have now opened a second rescue centre in Castleford, with Jak White, 36, and his partner, Gemma Lewis, 38, at the helm.

Gemma said: “We were collecting injured and poorly hedgehogs from across Castleford but we had to wait for Beth and Jill to come home from work to help the hogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We thought it would be better to help the hedgehogs there and then rather than wait for them to come back, which is why we decided to open a rescue at our home.”

The couple have been fostering hedgehogs for around a year-and-a-half and they can now look after 50 hogs from their garden shelter, with 13 already checked-in.

The new sanctuary has space for over 50 hedgehogs.

Jak added: “We have a 10x12ft shed that stored my tools but since deciding to open the second shelter, we’ve kitted it out, put shelves and sockets in, and added insulation so we could open a ‘hogspital’. We are currently looking after 13 hogs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad