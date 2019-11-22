Castleford hotel wants new access road as guests find current route 'confusing'

Guests of a Castleford hotel are getting lost because its access route is too confusing.

Hotel Castleford, which used to be a Premier Inn, is located off the A655 Whitwood Common Lane, but visitors cannot get there without detouring down Pioneer Way.

The hotel is located off Pioneer Way. Picture courtesy of KPP Architects.

The issue is proving to be such a bugbear, hotel bosses have now applied for planning permission for a new direct access road, which would cut straight through to the 63-bed venue.

The problem is even losing the hotel money, it's been revealed.

They've also asked for the green light to build a small side extension for two conference rooms and extra 10 bedrooms.

Planning documents, submitted by a Leeds-based architects firm to Wakefield Council, said: "The reason behind this proposal is that the hotel access is not visible and (not) easily accessible from the A655.

"Guests have to turn from this road on to Pioneer Way and then turn again multiple times to reach the hotel, which is very confusing for guests according to their feedback, undermining the quality of their experience on site.

"This situation deteriorates the hotel image, leading to a decreasing number of guests and economic losses for the business.

"Therefore, having a direct access from the A655 Whitwood Common Lane would enhance the visibility of the hotel to its guests, which would have an easier and safer access to the premises, especially at night, as they would not have to enter the industrial area, where lorries could be moving, road to reach the hotel."

The applicants also said the renovations would "improve the image" of the hotel, which was first built in 1998, and increase the number of jobs at the venue.

It currently employs 12 full-time and part-time staff.

Local Democracy Reporting Service